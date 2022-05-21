Left Menu

Karnataka: 7 killed, 10 injured as vehicle rams into tree in Dharwad

Seven persons were killed and 10 others sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Karnataka's Dharwad on Friday night.

ANI | Dharwad (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-05-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 16:01 IST
Karnataka: 7 killed, 10 injured as vehicle rams into tree in Dharwad
The car damaged in the accident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven persons were killed and 10 others sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Karnataka's Dharwad on Friday night. "Total 21 people were travelling to Benkankatti village in the vehicle, after attending a wedding. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a roadside tree," Police said.

Four persons died on the spot while three others breathed their last on the way to a hospital. Investigation into the case is on and a case has been registered under 304 A IPC (causing death by negligence), added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022