Karnataka: 7 killed, 10 injured as vehicle rams into tree in Dharwad

Seven persons were killed and 10 others sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Karnataka's Dharwad on Friday night. "Total 21 people were travelling to Benkankatti village in the vehicle, after attending a wedding. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a roadside tree," Police said.

Four persons died on the spot while three others breathed their last on the way to a hospital. Investigation into the case is on and a case has been registered under 304 A IPC (causing death by negligence), added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)