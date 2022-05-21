Left Menu

Death toll climbs to six in J-K tunnel collapse

As the rescue operation resumed at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the death toll climbed to six in the accident today.

ANI | Ramban (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-05-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 17:33 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the rescue operation resumed at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the death toll climbed to six in the accident today. "One more body has been recovered. A total of six bodies have been recovered so far and the process of recovering the body is going on," said officials.

Out of six deceased, three belong to West Bengal, informed Ramban DC Mussarat Islam. "We're waiting for the operation to continue so that we can locate the remaining five persons. Three bodies have been identified, all were from West Bengal. We're in touch with the West Bengal administration," said Ramban DC.

"We have resumed the debris clearing operation at the landslide site. The number of machinery and technical people has been increased in order to finish the work as soon as possible," said Javed, Naib Tehsildar A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

