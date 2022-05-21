Iraq's oil ministry aims to establish new oil company in Kurdistan region
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 18:24 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq's federal government aims to establish a new oil company in the Kurdistan region, the oil ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The aim of the new company will be to enter into new service contracts with oil firms currently operating there under the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kurdistan Regional Government
- Kurdistan
- Iraq
Advertisement