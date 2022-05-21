Left Menu

Biden signs USD 40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

Ukraine has successfully defended Kyiv, and Russia has refocused its offensive on the countrys east, but American officials warn of the potential for a prolonged conflict.The funding is intended to support Ukraine through September, and it dwarfs an earlier emergency measure that provided USD 13.6 billion.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 21-05-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 18:33 IST
Biden signs USD 40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip
US President Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

President Biden on Saturday signed legislation to support Ukraine with an additional USD 40 billion in US assistance as the Russian invasion approaches its fourth month.

The legislation, which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support, deepens the US commitment to Ukraine at a time of uncertainty about the war's future. Ukraine has successfully defended Kyiv, and Russia has refocused its offensive on the country's east, but American officials warn of the potential for a prolonged conflict.

The funding is intended to support Ukraine through September, and it dwarfs an earlier emergency measure that provided USD 13.6 billion. The new legislation will provide USD 20 billion in military assistance, ensuring a steady stream of advanced weapons that have been used to blunt Russia's advances. There's also USD 8 billion in general economic support, USD 5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than USD 1 billion to help refugees. Biden signed the measure under unusual circumstances. Because he's in the middle of a trip to Asia, a US official brought the bill on a commercial flight to Seoul for the president to sign, according to a White House official.

The logistics reflect a sense of urgency around continuing US support for Ukraine, but also the overlapping international challenges facing Biden. Even as he tries to reorient American foreign policy to confront China, he's continuing to direct resources to the largest conflict in Europe since World War II. Biden also signed an unrelated measure, one intended to increase access to baby formula at a time when supplies remain scarce in the United States. The legislation will allow government benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children — better known as WIC — to be used to buy more types of infant formula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022