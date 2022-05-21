Left Menu

Court asks farmer who caused wildfire to plant 1,000 saplings

A magistrates court in Maharashtra has ordered a farmer who unintentionally triggered a massive wildfire to plant 1,000 saplings and take care of them.Subhash Ramrao Patil, resident of Nandgaon village in Satara district, admitted to his guilt before a Judicial Magistrate First Class in Karad tehsil on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:33 IST
Court asks farmer who caused wildfire to plant 1,000 saplings
  • Country:
  • India

A magistrate's court in Maharashtra has ordered a farmer who unintentionally triggered a massive wildfire to plant 1,000 saplings and take care of them.

Subhash Ramrao Patil, resident of Nandgaon village in Satara district, admitted to his guilt before a Judicial Magistrate First Class in Karad tehsil on Friday. Magistrate S A Virani then ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 5,000, and also plant 1,000 saplings and take care of them.

Patil was asked to submit a detailed report about the plantation and survival of saplings to the forest department's office at Malkapur.

''A complaint had been filed against Patil under the Indian Forest Act in April for setting sugarcane stubble in his farm on fire. Due to the strong wind, the fire spread to the adjacent forest,'' said a forest official.

As many as 1,622 fully grown trees of Banyan, Peepal, Senegalia catechu (Khair), Neem, Kanchan and Karanja (Millettia pinnata) were completely destroyed in the blaze and the grass on a large tract of land was also damaged, he said.

During the hearing, Patil admitted to his mistake but argued that it was not his intention to start a wildfire, the official added.

''We welcome this decision as it would sensitize people about forest conservation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022