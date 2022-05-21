Left Menu

Gehlot approves slew of proposals to benefit Raj farmers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:44 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday approved several financial proposals for the benefits of small and marginal farmers, an official sstatement said.

Under the Rajasthan Protected Farming Mission, Gehlot gave his nod to a proposal for providing Rs 158.96 crore to farmers for setting up polyhouses, shade net houses, tunnels and plastic mulching, it said.

In the proposal, a provision has been made to provide minimum 85 per cent subsidy for shade nets and greenhouses and minimum 50 per cent subsidy for mulching and tunnel.

Gehlot also approved a grant of Rs 125 crore to the farmers for installing 1.25 crore metres of fencing in the next two years under the Rajasthan Crop Protection Scheme.

According to the provision of the scheme, if the farmer has a minimum of 1.5 hectare of agricultural land, 50 per cent of the cost of the fencing up to 400 metres or a maximum of Rs 40,000 will be given by the state government.

The chief minister approved a proposal to provide Rs 15.05 crore for the construction of low-cost onion storage structures for 2,500 farmers in the state in the financial year 2022-23, it said.

The estimated cost of construction of these structures is Rs 1.75 lakh per unit.

In this, 50 per cent subsidy up to a maximum of Rs 87,500 will be provided to the farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

