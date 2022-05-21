Left Menu

Death toll rises to 9 in J-K tunnel collapse

As the rescue operation resumed at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the death toll reached nine in the incident today.

ANI | Ramban (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:47 IST
Death toll rises to 9 in J-K tunnel collapse
Mohita Sharma, Ramban SSP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the rescue operation resumed at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the death toll reached nine in the incident today.

"So far nine bodies have been recovered from the spot, maybe one is left. Out of these 9 deceased, five were from West Bengal, one from Assam, two from Nepal, and two were local. FIR has been registered for negligence," Mohita Sharma, Ramban SSP told ANI.A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022