Universities are melting pot of ideas, innovation and aspirations: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday attended the XXVII Convocation of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Meghalaya as the Chief Guest and conferred degrees to the passing out students for 2020 and 2021 at the ceremony held in the Shillong campus. Pradhan Congratulated all the passing out students and extended his best wishes for their bright future ahead. He urged them to bring in the change in the society by participating in the knowledge-based revolution to become job providers. "Our universities are melting pot of ideas, innovation, and aspirations and universities should be a breeding ground for research-- research for the welfare of society and mankind and for furthering ease of living," he added.

The Minister highlighted that NEP 2020 is a transformative pathway for all of us in creating global citizens. The National Education Policy focuses on the universalisation of early childhood care and education and also emphasises on learning in all Indian languages. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reiterating the importance of all Indian languages. No language is less than the other

Pradhan complimented Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for giving special focus on early childhood care and education in the state of Meghalaya in line with the NEP 2020. This will ensure that our children live up to their full potential, he said. Pradhan said, "as we celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav, our youth should also shift their focus from rights to responsibilities. Walking on the path of duties, we have to take our country to new heights in the next decade."

He encouraged to create a strong alumni network. "Let us give back either materially or intellectually to our schools and universities and also take responsibility of our state, country, and humanity. There's never been a better time to give back," he added. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who attended the event along with the Union Minister, urged the passing out students to explore and take calculative risks in life in order to reach the next level. Do not get demoralized by failure and do not let success get on to your head," said the Chief Minister to the students.

A total of 15,955 degrees were awarded today during the convocation out of which 117 were PhD, 8 were M.Phil, 1559 were PG degrees and 14,271 were Bachelor's degree. Later the Union Minister along with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui held a review meeting of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship where senior officers of the central government also attended.

The Minister was happy to learn that Meghalaya is implementing the NEP in letter and spirit across spheres. State govt. initiatives like, Aspire Meghalaya and Prime Meghalaya are formalising talent discovery, recognising skills, supporting entrepreneurship and unlocking the potential of Meghalaya. He said that progressive state like, Meghalaya must also lead efforts for establishing the national digital infrastructure, especially student registration portal as a part of the NDEAR and also bring its institutions under the NIRF and NAAC framework.

He also suggested that NEHU should act as a knowledge partner for institutions across the state, especially in imparting skill development in frontier areas. Education Ministry of India will extend all support to make Meghalaya a model state in education and entrepreneurship. Later in the day, Pradhan visited Umsning Presbyterian school. He said Neurosurgeon, pilot, engineer, soccer player, and musician-- ambitions, and aspirations of future leaders from this school in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya will reaffirm the faith that India is going to become a knowledge society. (ANI)

