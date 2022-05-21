Left Menu

Ansarullah Bangla Team case: NIA raids two places in Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at two locations in Assam in connection with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 21:15 IST
Ansarullah Bangla Team case: NIA raids two places in Assam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at two locations in Assam in connection with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) case. The anti-terror agency conducted these searches in the Barpeta district of Assam based on some specific input.

The NIA claimed to have seized Jihadi literature used for imparting training and other incriminating documents during the searches conducted at the premises of arrested accused persons in the Barpeta district. The case pertains to the disruption of an active module of ABT having affiliation to the proscribed organization Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS), operating in Barpeta district of Assam led by a Bangladeshi who had entered India illegally and was active in recruiting, training and motivating impressionable youth to join jihadi outfits and work in "Ansars" (sleeper cells module) for creating a base for Al Qaeda in India.

The case was initially registered on March 4 this year at Barpeta Police Station in Barpeta district and re-registered by NIA on March 22 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022