Delhi: 1 killed, 2 injured in Dwarka wall collapse

At least one person was killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed in DDA flats Pochanpur in Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 21:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least one person was killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed in DDA flats Pochanpur in Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday. Three fire tenders were rushed to the site after receiving a call about the collapse of a wall in Sector 23, Dwarka, informed Delhi Fire Service.

The incident took place at 02:26 pm in DDA flats Pochanpur, B-block, Sector 23, Dwarka. As per Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), it is reported that while digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent house collapsed.

The injured were rushed to DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar Delhi for treatment. The DCP said, "the caller stated that the lanter of DDA Flat has collapsed and children and people got buried underneath. The PCR call was then handed over to IO ASI Vikram who reached the place of occurrence and found that during the construction of the basement, the first floor of the adjacent DDA flat had collapsed under which people got buried."

A case has been registered against the owner and the contractor of the building in Delhi's Dwarka. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

