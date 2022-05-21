Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha accuses Congress of 'superficial' support for farmers

Left Menu

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha on Saturday accused the Congress party of doing "nothing" for farmers and merely standing up for them "superficially".

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha on Saturday accused the Congress party of doing "nothing" for farmers and merely standing up for them "superficially". "Congress is working as a syndicate that is depriving farmers of their basic rights while also superficially standing for them. Congress and MLC Jeevan Reddy did nothing for turmeric farmers," said Kavitha while addressing a party meeting in Korutla here.

She further targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called the "Warangal Declaration" of the Indian National Congress a "paper of lies". "I ask Rahul Gandhi how many Congress-ruled states have implemented promises made to the farmers? Only TRS government under KCR rule was committed to fighting for the farmers and people of the state," she added.

Kavitha said, "Only the TRS government supported farmers at every step and transferred Rs 50,000 crores as a direct bank transfer to the farmers of Telangana. We will continue to support the people and farmers here." Meanwhile, the TRS leader also hit out at all the Opposition parties along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called national leaders "political tourists" who visit the state for political gain only. (ANI)

