Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Delhi's Bhalswa area

A fire broke out at a furniture warehouse near Bajrang Chowk in Delhi's Bhalswa dairy on Saturday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 23:04 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After getting the information, a total of 11 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze. Firefighting operations are underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

