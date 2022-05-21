Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Delhi's Bhalswa area
A fire broke out at a furniture warehouse near Bajrang Chowk in Delhi's Bhalswa dairy on Saturday night.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 23:04 IST
After getting the information, a total of 11 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze. Firefighting operations are underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
