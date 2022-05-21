Four arrested for gruesome murder of youth in Hyderabad, search on to nab two other absconding accused

After a Hyderabad-based man was allegedly stabbed to death in public view in the Shahinayathgunj Police Station area, Hyderabad City Police on Saturday arrested four in the gruesome murder case, while a search is on to nab the other two accused who are absconding. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Abhinanadan Yadav, K Vijay Yadav, K Sanjay Yadav, Mahesh Aheer Yadav, and one minor boy.

The Police arrested the accused persons within 24 hours, who are involved in the heinous murder of Neeraj Panwar alias Bunty on May 20 at 07:30 pm at Begum Bazar market, Hyderabad. According to Police, deceased Neeraj Panwal fell in love with Sanjana. They wanted to get married and put the proposal before their elders, Sanjana's family members did not accept their proposal and refused to perform their marriage, said the police.

"Subsequently, deceased Neeraj Panwar and Sanjana got married at Sai baba temple, Shamsheergunj on April 13 against the will and wishes of Sanjana's family and started staying at Shamsheergunj, Falaknuma. Recently, the deceased Neeraj Panwar started coming to Kolsawadi frequently to his shop. Sanjana's family and cousins also stayed very near to him and this provoked the cousins of Sanjana and they hatched a plan to eliminate him," said the police. On May 20, at about 7:30 hours, when the deceased along with his grandfather was going on a bike to his relatives' house they stopped him and attacked him with knives and a boulder, due to which the deceased sustained severe injuries resulting in heavy bleeding and died while undergoing treatment at OGH.

"On the direction of CV Anand, I.P.S., Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city, we formed (7) teams including Task Force and within 24 hours of the Murder, the Accused persons A.2 to A.4 & BJCL were apprehended and they are being produced before the Hon'ble Court for judicial remand. Efforts are in progress to nab the absconding accused," DCP West Joel Davis told ANI. (ANI)

