Left Menu

Parts of Delhi receive light rain

Parts of Delhi received light rain on Saturday evening bringing relief to people from the summer heat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 23:43 IST
Parts of Delhi receive light rain
Visual of rain in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Delhi received light rain on Saturday evening bringing relief to people from the summer heat. Parts of the city had also received rainfall on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the maximum temperature rose to 43.6 degrees, three degrees above normal, at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps curious pair of spiral galaxies 800 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble snaps curious pair of spiral galaxies 800 million light-years away fr...

 Global
4
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022