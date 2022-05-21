Parts of Delhi receive light rain

Parts of Delhi received light rain on Saturday evening bringing relief to people from the summer heat. Parts of the city had also received rainfall on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the maximum temperature rose to 43.6 degrees, three degrees above normal, at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24. (ANI)

