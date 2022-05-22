Left Menu

Iran to revive gas pipeline project to Oman - IRNA

IRNA said the agreement to revive the project was reached during a trip to Oman by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji ahead of an official visit to the Gulf Arab state by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday. In 2013, the two countries signed a deal, valued at $60 billion over 25 years, for Iran to supply gas to Oman through an undersea pipeline.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 00:52 IST
Iran to revive gas pipeline project to Oman - IRNA

Iran's oil minister has agreed to revive a long-stalled project to lay an undersea pipeline to carry gas to Oman, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

Iran sits on one of the world's largest gas reserves, which Oman has been eyeing as it hopes to feed energy-intensive industries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants. IRNA said the agreement to revive the project was reached during a trip to Oman by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji ahead of an official visit to the Gulf Arab state by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday.

In 2013, the two countries signed a deal, valued at $60 billion over 25 years, for Iran to supply gas to Oman through an undersea pipeline. In 2016, the two countries renewed efforts to implement the project, and Iran said in 2017 that it had agreed with Oman to change the route of the planned pipeline to avoid waters controlled by the United Arab Emirates. The project was subsequently delayed by price disagreements and U.S. pressure on Oman to find other suppliers before the United States withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, and reimposed sanctions in 2018.

Tehran and Washington have held indirect talks in Vienna over the past year to revive the nuclear agreement which led to the lifting of sanctions, but the negotiations have stalled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Hubble snaps curious pair of spiral galaxies 800 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble snaps curious pair of spiral galaxies 800 million light-years away fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022