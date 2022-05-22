Left Menu

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 7 power projects worth Rs 450 crore

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday virtually inaugurated 6 high-power grid substations in Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, and Khordha districts and a 220 KV double circuit transmission line in Balangir-Kesinga, at an investment of Rs 450 crores.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-05-2022 03:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 03:09 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually inaugurated 6 high-power grid substations. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday virtually inaugurated 6 high-power grid substations in Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, and Khordha districts and a 220 KV double circuit transmission line in Balangir-Kesinga, at an investment of Rs 450 crores. The Chief Minister said that electricity is the lifeline of development.

Patnaik said that the new system would benefit farmers, students and women in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kendujhar, Sambalpur and Khordha districts. He said small-scale industries and irrigation projects would also benefit.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had launched the Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project at an estimated cost of Rs 3,800 crore to provide quality electricity to the people. Under this project as of now, 430 33/11KV substations have been operationalized.

He further informed that the government has earmarked Rs 1,800 crore in the fourth phase of the scheme to address the low-voltage problem in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

