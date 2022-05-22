Left Menu

Petrol to now cost Rs 97.17 per liter, diesel Rs 89.74 in Goa after the central excise duty cut

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-05-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 10:26 IST
With the reduction of excise duty on fuel by the Centre, petrol will now cost Rs 97.17 per liter in Goa, while diesel will cost Rs 89.74 per liter, an industry stakeholder said on Sunday.

A source in the Goa government said the Pramod Sawant-led dispensation will not further reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel as it "might hurt the economy''.

Goa levies 26 percent VAT on petrol and 22 percent on diesel.

The Centre on Saturday announced a record Rs 8 per liter cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 6 reduction on diesel. A senior official from the All Goa Petrol Pump Dealers' Association said following the central government's move, the petrol will now cost Rs 97.17 per liter in the coastal state and the diesel will be available at Rs 89.74 per liter.

Goa has a network of 130 dealers of petrol/diesel.

The petrol and diesel prices were slashed last time in November 2021, on the eve of the Diwali festival.

