3 killed, 6 injured in lightning strike in UP

PTI | Amroha | Updated: 22-05-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 11:26 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed and six injured when lightning struck them in Kaneta village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when some laborers were cutting trees, they said, adding the injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable. The dead included Rifaqat (55), Premchandr (23), and Rajendra (30), police said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Hasanpur Sudheer Kumar said the family of all the victims will be given Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance.

