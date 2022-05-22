Left Menu

Natural gas supply reaches Bathinda refinery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 11:33 IST
Natural gas supply reaches Bathinda refinery
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • India

State gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd's (HMEL) Bathinda refinery in Punjab as it looks to take the environment-friendly fuel to all corners of the country.

This is a step towards making natural gas available to large customers, the company said in a statement.

The gas receiving station for the pipeline was inaugurated by Prabh Das, Managing Director and CEO, HMEL in the presence of Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL; Vartika Shukla, Chairman and Managing Director, Engineers India Ltd and Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects), GAIL, it said.

''The dedicated pipeline, which will supply 1 million standard cubic meters per day of gas to HMEL, has been laid for Rs 142 crore.

''The 44.26 km pipeline of 12-inch diameter (total capacity - 5 mmscmd) is a spur line of the 500 km Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL). The natural gas supply tap off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda,'' it said.

GAIL is India's largest natural gas transporting and marketing firm.

The DBNPL is a part of the National Gas Grid and runs from Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) through Yamunanagar (Haryana) to Nangal (Punjab), to meet the energy demand of these northern states.

The pipeline will boost the supply of natural gas in the region, resulting in increased supply for domestic households, vehicles, and commercial and industrial establishments.

It already supplies gas to various industrial customers and city gas networks in places like Ghaziabad, Bawana, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar, Mandi Gobindgarh, Nangal, Ludhiana, NFL Bhatinda, and CGS Ludhiana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022