Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine down at 44.7 mcm

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 12:31 IST
Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine down at 44.7 mcm
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Sunday seen at 44.7 million cubic meters (mcm) down from 45.9 mcm on Saturday.

An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022