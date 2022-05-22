Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine down at 44.7 mcm
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 12:31 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Sunday seen at 44.7 million cubic meters (mcm) down from 45.9 mcm on Saturday.
An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
