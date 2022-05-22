Left Menu

J-K: Tourists, locals enjoy adventure paragliding in Srinagar

With the aim of promoting tourism, the Kashmir department of tourism in association with a private paragliding firm launched adventure paragliding in Srinagar, said the authorities on Sunday.

With the aim of promoting tourism, the Kashmir department of tourism in association with a private paragliding firm launched adventure paragliding in Srinagar, said the authorities on Sunday. Amid the stifling heat across the country, tourists now have steered towards the Kashmir valley at a bewitching new paragliding spot, Astanmarg top.

Located on the outskirts of Srinagar, the paragliding begins from Astanmarg top to Chandpora ground. Covering a vertical drop of 2000 feet (ft), it serves as a feast for adventure lovers and tourists. Tourists here book the ride online and the report at Harwan garden which is a 15 minutes car drive from Harwan to Astanmarg, perched at 2255 meters/7400 feet.

The experts briefed about the gear and safety instructions, post which the gliders can take a flight of 12 to 15 minutes. The landing spot is Chandpora, Srinagar located at 1615 meters/5330 feet. Both visitors from afar and locals have been experiencing the thrill of free flight.

"I did realize my dream of flying like a bird from Astanmarg which overlooks Dal lake, Mahadev peak, Dachigam National Park, and Mughal Gardens and it feels mesmerizing from the top," said a tourist, Atish Jain. The trainers present at the spot also lauded the participation.

"Glide in the clear blue sky into the fantastic and unbelievable view of the Zabarwan mountains, The tourists have been loving it," said Hem Raj, a trainer. With views of eternal snow and the shimmering waters of the Dal lake, paragliding in the area has been emerging as a tourist favourite in the area. (ANI)

