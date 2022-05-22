Left Menu

TN CM promises to safeguard the land, people of the hilly region in Nilgiris

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 15:34 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday assured the tribals in the Nilgiris district of measures that the government would take to protect their land and also the people living in the hilly region.

Interacting with the Toda tribals in Pagalkodu Mand village near here, Stalin said a milk processing unit would be set up in the village, and also a community hall would be built from the MP's Local Area Development Fund for the benefit of the local people.

Stating that the tribals can approach him for their requirements at any time, he said the State government was ready to extend a helping hand to the people.

Thanking him for his visit to the village, the tribals said this was the first time a Chief Minister was paying it a visit. The tribals thanked the Chief Minister for also setting up a portal for finding solutions to the grievances of Adi Dravidar and the Tribals in the area.

The villagers also thanked Stalin for taking steps to increase forest cover to 33 percent and also measures to protect wild animals and tribals in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

