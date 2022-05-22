Left Menu

Kejriwal hosts lunch for KCR; discusses political situation in country

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao at the AAP leaders residence here on Sunday.The two chief ministers had lunch together and discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country.

22-05-2022
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao at the AAP leader's residence here on Sunday.

The two chief ministers had lunch together and discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country. Later, they left for Chandigarh, officials said.

''Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal hosted Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao at his residence for lunch, today,'' the Delhi Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Kejriwal and Rao, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are scheduled to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Galway Valley clash against the Chinese troops and the farmers who died during the anti-farm law stir last year, in Chandigarh later in the day.

On Saturday, the Telangana chief minister, accompanied by Kejriwal, had visited schools and Mohalla clinics of the Delhi government.

Rao is in Delhi as part of his week-long tour to attend national-level political and social programs.

On Saturday, he had also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

