Uttarakhand: 57 pilgrims have lost their lives during Chardham Yatra since pilgrimage began on May 3

As many as 57 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand since the pilgrimage began on May 3 this year, informed the officials on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-05-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 16:21 IST
Uttarakhand: 57 pilgrims have lost their lives during Chardham Yatra since pilgrimage began on May 3
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
As many as 57 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand since the pilgrimage began on May 3 this year, informed the officials on Sunday. Uttarakhand Director-General (DG) Health Shailja Bhatt cited heart attack and mountain sickness as the primary reasons behind the reported deaths.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said," Most of the pilgrims died due to heart attacks and mountain sickness on the Yatra routes. Now health screening of pilgrims is being done on the travel routes. Those who are getting unfit in this investigation are being advised not to travel further." The Chardham yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

