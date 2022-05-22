Left Menu

Maharashtra govt slashes VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08, diesel by Rs 1.44

A day after the Central government announced a reduction in fuel prices, the Maharashtra administration on Sunday slashed the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 19:37 IST
Maharashtra govt slashes VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08, diesel by Rs 1.44
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the Central government announced a reduction in fuel prices, the Maharashtra administration on Sunday slashed the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. VAT on petrol has been slashed by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre has been reduced on diesel.

Following the footsteps of the Kerala government which had earlier reduced tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 respectively, Thackeray led government stands midstage. Earlier on Saturday, in a significant step aimed at providing relief to people from high fuel prices, the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022