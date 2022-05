BRIEF-German Chancellor Says To Work With Senegal On Green Energy And LNG

* DAKAR-GERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ SAYS NEED TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE ALSO TO PREVENT DROUGHTS AND FOOD CRISES IN AFRICA

* DAKAR-GERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ SAYS WILL WORK ACTIVELY TO ENABLE GRAIN EXPORTS FROM UKRAINE AND TO SUPPLY FERTILISERS TO UKRAINE * DAKAR-GERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ SAYS DEVELOPING SENEGAL'S NATURAL GAS RESERVES WILL BE DISCUSSED IN MORE DETAILED TALKS

* DAKAR-GERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ SAYS WANT TO WORK WITH SENEGAL BOTH ON RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ON LIQUIFIED NATURAL GAS

