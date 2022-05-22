Assam CM discusses flood-affected highways' issue with NHAI Chairperson

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday discussed the issues related to national highways affected by floods and landslides with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairperson, Alka Upadhyay in Delhi. Nearly 3.46 lakh people have been affected due to flood in Nagaon district, followed by 2.29 lakh in Cachar district, 58393 in Hojai, 28001 in Darrang district, 38538 in Morigaon district, 16,382 in Karimganj district due to floods, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

"Had a fruitful discussion with NHAI Chairperson Alka Upadhyay in New Delhi on issues related to national highways in Assam. I stressed urgent repair of the flood and landslide-affected NHs and timely completion of the ongoing projects," Sarma tweeted. The flood situation continued to remain critical in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Darrang, Morigaon and Karimganj districts. Nearly 10-12 thousand people have been affected in Dharamtul, Ahatguri in the district.

Six persons including two children on Sunday died after drowning in flood waters in Cachar, Hojai and Nagaon districts and the death toll in floods and landslides rose to 24. As per the report, 95,473.51 hectares of cropland and 2095 villages are still underwater. A total of 91,518 flood-affected people are currently lodged in 269 relief camps set up by the district administration.

The administration of flood-hit districts also set up 152 relief distribution centres. A total of 26,236 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of the Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF and volunteers.

Some flood-affected people alleged that they don't get any relief materials from the district administration and they are still taking shelter on roads, and embankments for the last 4-5 days. As many as 185 villages of the district are currently underwater and many people have become homeless after flood waters entered their homes. (ANI)

