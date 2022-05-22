Assam police to investigate Islamic terror group's involvement in attack on Batadrava police station

Assam police will be investigating the angle of Islamic terror module involvement in the mob attack at Batadrava police station in Central Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday. Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday said that police busted a team of Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent in Assam and also in Tripura and Madhya Pradesh.

"We have received information that the Islamic terror groups have been trying to mobilize some people in this area (Batadrava, Dhing) also. We have received this information before the mob attack incident. The Bangladesh government has banned ABT and the terror group has renamed itself as Ansar-ul-Islam and they are trying to set up their base in Assam which has already proven," the Assam DGP said. While visiting the incident site at Batadrava on Sunday, the Assam DGP said that they (Ansarul Bangla Team) had entered several Mosques and Madrasas in the state.

"We have not seen any support to them from the general Muslims of the state. But the ABT is trying to mobilize some people and to create an ecosystem and make sleeper cells so that Mujahids from foreign countries can easily enter into our country and flee from here after the attack on security forces," Mahanta said. The Assam DGP further said, "State police has received information that their (ABT) activities are going on in many places of Nagaon district."

He also said that an initial probe into the mob attack incident has started and it has been found from various videos that, there are elements of preparation and the ABT module's activities also found. "We will investigate the matter. We will form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the entire incident," Mahanta said.

Following an alleged custodial death, a mob on Saturday attacked Batadrava police station and set the police station ablaze, and damaged government properties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)