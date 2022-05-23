Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 27

Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant is now expected to restart on May 27, four days later than the previous plan and further delaying operations since a fire in 2020, Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said on Sunday.

The plant, which is operated by Equinor, had previously been expected to restart on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)