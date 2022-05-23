Left Menu

Norway LNG plant to perform final tests before restart, Equinor says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 23-05-2022 02:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 02:44 IST
Norway LNG plant to perform final tests before restart, Equinor says
  • Norway

The latest postponement of production at Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant was due to the need for final tests on a compressor that has been repaired, operator Equinor said on Sunday.

"Some final tests are remaining on the compressor," an Equinor spokesperson said.

The plant, which has been offline since a fire in 2020, is now expected to restart on May 27, four days later than the previous plan, Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said earlier.

