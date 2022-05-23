Left Menu

J-K police arrest 2 hybrid terrorists of LeT/TRF, recover arms, ammunition

Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-05-2022 08:39 IST
J-K police arrest 2 hybrid terrorists of LeT/TRF, recover arms, ammunition
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir on Monday. The police also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law. IGP Kashmir said that it is a big success for the police.

"Srinagar Police arrested 2 local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and 1 silencer recovered. Case registered. Investigation going on. It is a big success for Police," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

