Waterlogging disrupts traffic on NH-48, heavy congestion at Narsinghpur

With rains lashing parts of the national capital region, waterlogging was reported on the national highway (NH)-48, Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday informed.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 23-05-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 09:03 IST
Waterlogging at NH-48 (Photo credit: Twitter @TrafficGGM). Image Credit: ANI
With rains lashing parts of the national capital region, waterlogging was reported on the national highway (NH)-48, Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday informed. The Jaipur national highway in some parts also reported waterlogging.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police said: "Waterlogging has been reported at Narsinghpur on NH-48. Our traffic police personnel are on the spot to facilitate traffic movement. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly." Traffic congestion was also reported on the Narsinghpur-Jaipur route.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

