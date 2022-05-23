Waterlogging disrupts traffic on NH-48, heavy congestion at Narsinghpur

With rains lashing parts of the national capital region, waterlogging was reported on the national highway (NH)-48, Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday informed. The Jaipur national highway in some parts also reported waterlogging.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police said: "Waterlogging has been reported at Narsinghpur on NH-48. Our traffic police personnel are on the spot to facilitate traffic movement. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly." Traffic congestion was also reported on the Narsinghpur-Jaipur route.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24. (ANI)

