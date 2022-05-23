Om Birla condoles loss of 8 lives in Jalalgarh road accident
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Jalalgarh in which a truck overturned.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Jalalgarh in which a truck overturned. Eight people were reported killed in the accident.
Taking to Twitter, Birla wrote, "The loss of lives in a road accident in Jalalgarh, Purnia (Bihar) is very sad. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. My sympathies are with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." Eight labourers were killed in Jalalgarh Police Station area of Purnia after a truck loaded with scrap lost balance and overturned on Monday. All the labourers belonged to Rajasthan. The truck carrying 16 labourers was going from Agartala (Tripura) to Jammu. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar: Singer gangraped by three men in Patna
Tejashwi Yadav rubbishes Prashant Kishor's claim of no development in Bihar for 30 years
BSF helped form the first Mukti Bahini group 51 years ago along Tripura border
Bihar govt takes steps to stop irregular practices at places of worship
Tripura: Man wanted in murder case attempts suicide, rescued