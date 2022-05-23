Left Menu

Om Birla condoles loss of 8 lives in Jalalgarh road accident

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Jalalgarh in which a truck overturned.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 10:45 IST
Om Birla condoles loss of 8 lives in Jalalgarh road accident
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Jalalgarh in which a truck overturned. Eight people were reported killed in the accident.

Taking to Twitter, Birla wrote, "The loss of lives in a road accident in Jalalgarh, Purnia (Bihar) is very sad. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. My sympathies are with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." Eight labourers were killed in Jalalgarh Police Station area of Purnia after a truck loaded with scrap lost balance and overturned on Monday. All the labourers belonged to Rajasthan. The truck carrying 16 labourers was going from Agartala (Tripura) to Jammu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022