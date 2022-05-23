Left Menu

UK not ruling out windfall tax on energy companies -junior minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 11:52 IST
Simon Clarke Image Credit: Wikipedia
The British government is not ruling out a windfall tax on oil and gas companies if the companies do not invest their profits in boosting capacity, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday.

Asked about the possibility of such a tax, Clarke told Sky News: "We are certainly not ruling it out."

"We recognize there are extraordinary pressures on family finances, and the industry needs to hear the message loud and clear. If the investment doesn't go in, we can't rule (it) out."

