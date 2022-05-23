Left Menu

Massive fire at wood depot in Maharashtra's Ballarpur

A massive fire broke out in a wood depot of a paper mill in the Ballarpur area on Sunday.

ANI | Chandrapur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 12:01 IST

Visual from Maharashtra's Ballarpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in a wood depot of a paper mill in the Ballarpur area on Sunday. Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot on getting the information.

As many as 25 fire tenders were engaged in dousing the flames. "A massive fire broke out in a Ballarpur wood depot of a paper mill in Chandrapur yesterday. Fire is still not under control. 25 fire tenders are engaged in dousing ops. The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained," Ballarpur Tehsildar, Sanjay Rainchwar told ANI on Monday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

