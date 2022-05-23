Left Menu

Amit Shah visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his wife Sonal Shah on Monday visited 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya', a building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April this year as a tribute to all Prime Ministers of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 13:24 IST
Amit Shah visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his wife visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his wife Sonal Shah on Monday visited 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya', a building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April this year as a tribute to all Prime Ministers of India. The Home Minister minutely observed each and every specific point in the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' along with his wife Sonal Shah.

Situated in the national capital's Teen Murti Estate, 'Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya' is a building constructed in the premises of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) that recognizes the contribution of all Prime Ministers. The building was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on April 14 this year. Established in the area of 10,491 sq meters at a cost of Rs 306 crore with the logo of the building representing the hands of the people of India holding the wheel, symbolizing nation and democracy; 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' has employed technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of the display.

Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, and experiential installations enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive. The building begins with the gallery of India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and covers the history of all Prime Ministers. In the end, there is a gallery of Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was Prime Minister of India till April 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

