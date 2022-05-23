Left Menu

Kremlin says West triggered a global food crisis with sanctions

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 14:59 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that the West had triggered a global food crisis by imposing the severest sanctions in modern history on Russia over the war in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said, agreed with the United Nations assessment that the world faced a food crisis that could cause famine.

"Russia has always been a rather reliable grain exporter," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We are not the source of the problem."

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

