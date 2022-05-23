Left Menu

Malaysia PM says cabinet agrees to abolish approved permits for wheat

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:17 IST
Malaysia PM says cabinet agrees to abolish approved permits for wheat
Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said on Monday his cabinet had agreed to abolish the approved permit requirement for importing wheat and the country would halt exports of 3.6 million chickens a month from June until production and prices stabilize.

Malaysia last week scrapped the approved permits for importing round cabbage, old coconuts, chicken, and milk in a bid to secure food supplies and curtail rising prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022