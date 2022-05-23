Malaysia PM says cabinet agrees to abolish approved permits for wheat

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said on Monday his cabinet had agreed to abolish the approved permit requirement for importing wheat and the country would halt exports of 3.6 million chickens a month from June until production and prices stabilize.

Malaysia last week scrapped the approved permits for importing round cabbage, old coconuts, chicken, and milk in a bid to secure food supplies and curtail rising prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)