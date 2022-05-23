Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM to offer 11,000-metre long chunari at Dantewada temple

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that he would offer an 11,000-metre long chunari at the Dantewada temple.

23-05-2022
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel ( FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that he would offer an 11,000-metre long chunari at the Dantewada temple. The CM will also facilitate the women from the Dunex factory in curating the special offering for Lordess Danteshwari.

"These women are our sisters, daughters. They have created a record by making 11,000-metre long chunari. I will be giving them a certificate," Baghel told ANI. The Chhattisgarh CM is on a four-day visit to various assembly constituencies including Dantewada, Chitrakoot, Bastar and Jagdalpur. The visit has been scheduled between May 23 and 26. (ANI)

