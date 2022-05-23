Chhattisgarh CM to offer 11,000-metre long chunari at Dantewada temple
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that he would offer an 11,000-metre long chunari at the Dantewada temple.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that he would offer an 11,000-metre long chunari at the Dantewada temple. The CM will also facilitate the women from the Dunex factory in curating the special offering for Lordess Danteshwari.
"These women are our sisters, daughters. They have created a record by making 11,000-metre long chunari. I will be giving them a certificate," Baghel told ANI. The Chhattisgarh CM is on a four-day visit to various assembly constituencies including Dantewada, Chitrakoot, Bastar and Jagdalpur. The visit has been scheduled between May 23 and 26. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dantewada
- Chitrakoot
- Baghel
- Jagdalpur
- Bhupesh Baghel
- Bastar
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi will have final say in Chintan Shivir, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
In past few years, Lord Ram has been portrayed as 'warrior Rambo', says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
Chhattisgarh: Wanted naxal couple surrenders before security forces in Dantewada
Naxal affected Bastar is changing with development of roads, schools: CM Baghel
Baghel welcomes Centre's fuel price cut, demands excise duty at same rate as during UPA regime