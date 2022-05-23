Ukraine says 87 were killed in Russian air strike last week
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-05-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:59 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Eighty seven people were killed in a Russian air strike on the village of Desna last Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday during a speech to global business leaders at Davos.
Ukrainian authorities last week had said that eight people were killed in the strike on Desna, located in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv.
Reuters could not immediately verify the new toll.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jagan Reddy to showcase Andhra growth story at Davos, explore global partnerships
Russia says it hit two ammunition depots in Ukraine's Chernihiv region - agencies
Russia says it hit two ammunition depots in Ukraine's Chernihiv region
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao leaves for London en route Davos
Snowless Davos readies new face for World Economic Forum meeting