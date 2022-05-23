Farmers of Ahmednagar village warn of agitation from June 1 over demands

Farmers from Puntamba village in Maharashtra's Ahmedanagar district have warned of an agitation from June 1 if sixteen of their demands are not met by the state government.

Villagers met during the day to finalise the demands, including aid of Rs 2 lakh per hectare in case sugarcane is not taken for crushing.

''The state government must give Rs 1,000 per tonne of sugarcane. The onion produce has reduced and farmers should be given relief of Rs 500 per quintal,'' Kisan Kranti Morcha functionary Dhananjay Dhanwate told PTI on Monday.

He also said pending electricity bills of farmers must be waived off, while they should get fair and remunerative prices for their produce, adding that the ban on wheat and onion export imposed by the Centre must be revoked immediately.

