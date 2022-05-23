Left Menu

Maha: Onion farmers complain of low prices; official cites good yield, lack of storage as causes

Monsoon is approaching and, therefore, farmers are selling off their produce quickly, which in turn is pulling down prices, Pune APMC official Madhukant Garad said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-05-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:14 IST
Maha: Onion farmers complain of low prices; official cites good yield, lack of storage as causes
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers arriving at the Solapur Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) have been complaining of a tremendous fall in the prices of onions, with several of them saying they were not even getting the cost of production in transactions of the kitchen staple.

Omkar Patekar, a farmer from Anjangaon, some 250 kilometres from here, on Monday said he had brought 40 sacks of onions to trade but ended up with a loss.

''After paying for transport, porter fees etc, I did not earn a penny, instead suffered a loss of Rs 7. My onion stock was sold at around Rs 1 per kilogram. I have 80 sacks of onions at my farm but I would rather let it rot there than bring it here and suffer losses,'' he claimed.

Pune APMC officials said onions were fetching anything between Rs 9-11 per kilogram for the big ones and at least Rs 3 per kg for the lowest quality produce.

''This year the yield is good but farmers do not have storage facilities. Monsoon is approaching and, therefore, farmers are selling off their produce quickly, which in turn is pulling down prices,'' Pune APMC official Madhukant Garad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022