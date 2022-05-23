BJP MLA urges ASI to remove dargah from Telangana's Jogulamba temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Telangana, Raja Singh on Monday wrote to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and raised the issue of a dargah created in the temple premises in Jogulamba temple demanding the immediate removal of the non-Hindu religious construction. In the letter, Singh stated that Jogulamba Temple is one of the old Hindu temples dedicated to Goddess Jogulamba, a form of Shakti located in Alampur of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana.

"It is observed that, long back, a dargah appeared all of a sudden in the temple premises and a Kaman constructed overnight. But, there is no action initiated by the government departments for this illegal encroachment into the Hindu temple," the MLA said. Further, he requested the ASI to remove the non-Hindu religious constructions from the ancient Jogulamba Shakti Peetham premises at the earliest as a token of respect for Hindus in secular India. (ANI)

