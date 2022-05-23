Left Menu

Chamber thanks Centre for duty cut, asks TN govt to follow suit

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:07 IST
The local chapter of the Indian Chamber and Commerce and Industry on Monday thanked the Centre for the announcement of duty cuts to cool down prices of iron and steel, coal, and plastic.

This would benefit user industries and small-scale players that have been complaining of a jump in prices, Chamber president C Balasubramanian said in a statement here.

Thanking the government for also the reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel which would ease inflation, he appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to reduce the price of fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

