Five dead, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran -state TV

Five people were killed when a 10-storey building in Iran's southern city of Abadan partly collapsed and rescuers were trying to help at least 80 people left trapped under the rubble, Iranian state TV reported on Monday. The head of Khuzestan province's judiciary has ordered an investigation into the building's collapse, and its owner and the contractor who built it have been arrested, state TV said.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:17 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Five people were killed when a 10-storey building in Iran's southern city of Abadan partly collapsed and rescuers were trying to help at least 80 people left trapped under the rubble, Iranian state TV reported on Monday. The semi-official Mehr news agency identified the building as a residential-commercial property on Amir Kabir street in the city, which is close to the border with Iraq.

State TV said emergency teams were being dispatched from other cities to help with the rescue operation, with two teams of rescue dogs, a helicopter and seven rescue vehicles already at the scene. It showed footage of angry Abadan residents shouting slogans against the city authorities. The head of Khuzestan province's judiciary has ordered an investigation into the building's collapse, and its owner and the contractor who built it have been arrested, state TV said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

