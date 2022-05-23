Tahsildar, two others in ACB net for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Telangana

A tahsildar in Peddapalli district of Telangana was caught along with two others by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh as bribe.

The tahsildar of Antergaon was caught at the District Collector's office by ACB officials when he allegedly demanded bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant for doing a favour through another official and accepted the bribe of Rs 1 lakh through a private assistant of the official, an ACB release said here.

The bribe was taken ''to get the boundaries of the complainant's agricultural land fixed through a government surveyor'', it said.

The amount of Rs 1 lakh was recovered from the private assistant's possession, the ACB further said.

The case is under investigation, the agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)