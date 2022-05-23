Left Menu

Saudi finance minister says no immediate plans to fund PIF wealth fund

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-05-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 20:18 IST
Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Monday there were no immediate plans to transfer funds to the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the PIF. Fluctuations in oil prices will not impact how Saudi Arabia manages its finances, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Saudi inflation at the end of this year is expected to reach between 2.1% and 2.3%, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

