Corridor for food exports out of Odesa would need Russian consent, Western official says

Any corridor designed to secure safe passage for food exports out of the Ukrainian port city of Odesa could only occur with Russian consent, a Western official said on Monday, adding it would not be possible without Moscow's permission. Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has called for such a corridor, saying it would help Ukraine and help avoid world hunger.

"Clearly the Russians are dominating that area. It would require the permission of the Russians, some sort of agreement to allow that to take place," the Western official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "It would require some sort of security guarantee, I think from Turkey, to make it a reality. I think the thing that we'd have to rule out is any sense that this could be done without Russia's permission."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)