Dry weather conditions likely during next 24 to 48 hours in Hyderabad city

Meteorological department of Hyderabad on Monday reported that dry weather conditions are likely to prevail over the city during next 24 to 48 hours. "At present this in-optic situation indicated mainly blowing over the Telangana state under the influence of this winds and other factors due to the absence of the trop cyclonic circulation. during next 48 hours is likely to have dry weather condition with less amount of Moisture and afterwords also there is lite or very lite rains at one or two places. Temperatures are likely to be 38 to 40 degree Celsius central Telangana and south Telangana region and around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in north Telangana and northeast of Telangana", Dr Nagaratnam, Scientist D, Meteorological centre Hyderabad.

It was further reported that the temperature of Hyderabad is likely to remain between 39 to 40 degree celsius She further said, "Hyderabad likely to have 39 to 40 degree Celsius during next 24 to 48 hours moisture in the range of 30 to 60 and morning moisture is around 10 to 20 per cent and mainly dry weather conditions are likely to during next 24 to 48 hours in Hyderabad city. (ANI)

