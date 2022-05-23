J-K: Lt Guv meets Rahul Bhat's protesting colleagues, assures resolution of grievances

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday met Kashmiri Pandits who staged protests against the killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat to offer his condolences and assured them a resolution of their grievances. Bhat was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office.

Speaking to ANI, a local said, "LG assured us that he will look into our grievances." As per government officials, LG Manoj Sinha visited Sheikhpura, Budgam to meet Bhat's colleagues and the protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees of the Prime Minister's relief package and offered his condolences.

"LG assured justice and swift resolution of their grievances," the officials said. After meeting Sinha, Kashmiri Pandit Employees said that the talks will continue.

"Demand relocation to safe places outside the Kashmir valley, will not join duty until the demand is met. Protest will continue," they said. The protest against the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley has entered its 12th day.

Following the protest, the J-K government constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder. Sinha announced that the J-K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to his family. (ANI)

